Volunteers give more than 1,500 hours to Nenagh Vaccination Centre

Volunteers at a vaccination centre in North Tipperary have clocked up more than 1,500 hours.

74 volunteers who signed up with the Tipperary Volunteer Centre in Cashel contributed to the massive vaccination effort in Nenagh by giving up more than 1,587 hours of their own time.

The vaccination centre was set up at the Abbey Court Hotel and the volunteers were on hand to meet and greet people, guide them through the process and be a friendly face in what might otherwise be a daunting experience.

Manager of the volunteer centre, Derek Fanning explained how pivotal the volunteers have been to the vaccination effort in Nenagh.

“We’ve had volunteers on site since late April and up to yesterday, 74 volunteers had contributed 1,587 hours, so it’s an average of about 20 hours per volunteer, but some of them have committed over 100.

“The role that they do is that they’re a friendly face for people presenting for a vaccine, so they just guide people through that process and make sure people are flowing through that process.

“The volunteer on average does four hour shifts and there are three shifts daily, seven days a week.”

The volunteers ranged in age from 20 up to 70 plus.

The centre overall in a year would see about 30,000 hours of service from their volunteers.

Anyone who would like to get involved as a volunteer for the Nenagh Vaccination Centre can text or WhatsApp the word ‘Nenagh’ and their email address to 086 7721607. They will then receive a short pre-screening questionnaire.

Once everything is in order, they will get log in details for the online portal, can choose their shifts, get an induction date and start contributing to the vaccination rollout in Nenagh.