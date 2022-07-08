Visiting restrictions at TUH extended

The visiting restrictions put in place at TUH earlier in the month have been extended to July 18th.
The changes were made due to an increase in Covid-19 outbreaks and are being reviewed by the hospital on a weekly basis
Areas such as Medical 1, Surgical B and Gynae Wards are still off limits for visitors
Patients are still only permitted to have 1 visitor a day and they must complete a COVID-19 Risk Assessment form before entering.
Visitors must wear a surgical facemask while in the hospital which covers the mouth and nose at all times.
The following exceptions will be facilitated:
- End Of Life Non COVID-19 Patient – Two nominated relatives utilising correct hand hygiene and wearing of a facemask.
- End Of Life COVID-19 Patient – Two nominated relatives utilising correct PPE/hand hygiene/IPC advice etc.
- Critically ill patient – Two nominated relatives only utilising correct hand hygiene and wearing of a facemask.
- One parent will be allowed visit children in the Paediatric Unit at any one time.
- Maternity Department and Special Care Baby Unit – no changes to current visiting arrangement in the maternity services.