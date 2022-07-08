Visiting restrictions at TUH extended

By
Jody Coffey
-
Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel. Photo © Tipp FM / Pat Murphy.

The visiting restrictions put in place at TUH earlier in the month have been extended to July 18th.

The changes were made due to an increase in Covid-19 outbreaks and are being reviewed by the hospital on a weekly basis

Areas such as Medical 1, Surgical B and Gynae Wards are still off limits for visitors

Patients are still only permitted to have 1 visitor a day and they must complete a COVID-19 Risk Assessment form before entering.

Visitors must wear a surgical facemask while in the hospital which covers the mouth and nose at all times.

The following exceptions will be facilitated:

  • End Of Life Non COVID-19 Patient – Two nominated relatives utilising correct hand hygiene and wearing of a facemask.
  • End Of Life COVID-19 Patient – Two nominated relatives utilising correct PPE/hand hygiene/IPC advice etc.
  • Critically ill patient – Two nominated relatives only utilising correct hand hygiene and wearing of a facemask.
  • One parent will be allowed visit children in the Paediatric Unit at any one time.
  • Maternity Department and Special Care Baby Unit – no changes to current visiting arrangement in the maternity services.