Visiting restrictions remain in place at University Hospital Limerick

It follows an outbreak of the winter vomiting bug – or Norovirus – on several wards.

Management at UHL are restricting visiting on all inpatient wards as a precaution.

They say the restrictions are necessary at this time, to protect the safety of patients and staff, and to keep essential healthcare services open for all patients.

Exceptions will be made for parents visiting children while there will be a case-by-case assessment for people assisting dementia patients and those who are critically unwell or at end of life.

All of these exemptions are limited to one person per patient only.