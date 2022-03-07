Visiting restrictions imposed at UHL

UL Hospitals Group has announced that University Hospital Limerick (UHL) will be closed to inpatient visiting for the next number of days, while the hospital manages multiple outbreaks of COVID-19 and flu across the site.

The hospital also remains extremely busy today.

Seven wards are affected, and on the recommendation of their outbreak teams the decision has been taken as a precautionary measure.

All appropriate infection control precautions are being followed to minimise the risk of spreading infection among staff and patients in the hospital.

The situation is being monitored and reviewed daily, and we will relax the restrictions as soon as it is safe to do so.

The only exceptions to the visiting restrictions are:

– Parents visiting children in hospital

– People assisting confused patients (e.g. dementia) (on a case-by-case basis)

– People visiting patients who are critically unwell or at end of life (on a case-by-case basis)

All exemptions are limited to one person per patient only.

They are also asking people not to visit inpatients outdoors in the grounds of the hospital, as this can also present infection transmission risks.

UHL also continues to experience exceptionally high attendances at its Emergency Department and there are long waits for non-urgent care.

For non-urgent care, people should consider all available care options, including family doctors, local pharmacies and out-of-hours GP services. Injury units in Ennis and Nenagh Hospitals are open 8am-8pm, and in St John’s 8am-7pm, seven days a week. These units are for the treatment of broken bones, dislocations, sprains strains, wounds, scalds and minor burns. More information on Injury Units is available here.

However, if you are seriously injured or ill or are worried your life is at risk, the ED will assess and treat you as a priority.