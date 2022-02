Visiting restrictions at University Hospital Limerick and Ennis Hospital have been relaxed as Covid-19 outbreaks continue to be managed.

UL Hospitals Group has announced that visiting at all UHL wards, except 1D and the Trauma Ward, can resume.

In Ennis Hospital, all wards except the Fergus Ward can now allow visiting.

Restrictions at both inpatient wards in Nenagh Hospital remain in place however, after an outbreak of the virus last week.

Some exceptions are being made on a case-by-case basis.