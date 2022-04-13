Visiting at Limerick hospital restored

As of today (Wednesday), normal visiting for inpatients at University Hospital Limerick has resumed.

The hospital, which serves North Tipp, Limerick and Clare had restricted access because of a surge in Covid 19 cases.

Visitors will now be able to schedule a visiting slot for one patient and they can use the online booking system to do so, by visiting https://ulhgvisitor.com/.

Slots are available every day between 2pm and 4pm and between 6pm and 9pm and staff are available to help with queries about using the online booking system.

Those visiting the hospital will have to wear a face mask and these are available at the hospital entrance and to observe hand hygiene.

Anyone feeling unwell is asked not to visit.

Restrictions still remain in place for the emergency department, acute surgical assessment unit and acute medical assessment unit.

Some exceptions apply, they are as follows:

– Parents visiting children in hospital

– People assisting confused patients; for example, dementia

– Visiting on compassionate grounds; for example, for patients who are critically unwell or at end of life

Exemptions are limited to one person per patient and will be looked at on a case by case basis.

In cases where exemptions apply, the hospital strongly recommend that visitors are fully vaccinated against Covid 19 before coming to the hospital, to minimise risks to themselves, patients and staff.

The hospital also advise also that people should not visit relatives or loved ones outdoors in the grounds of the hospital, as this can also present a Covid 19 transmission risk.