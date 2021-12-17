Vigilance urged as rates of online fraud in Tipperary sky rocket

Online fraud in Tipperary this year has seen a staggering increase of 502%.

This includes account take overs, business emails being compromised, phishing and online shopping scams.

There were 370 fraud crimes across the county.

Speaking at this afternoon’s Joint Policing Committee meeting, Chief Superintendent Derek Smart urged people not to give out personal or account information in response to a text or email and not to clink on unknown, unsolicited links.

He said that this increase is a trend that is reflected nationwide.

In general, fraud across the division has gone up 180%.

Deception is up 128%, while other fraud, which includes counterfeit money, employee fraud, forgery, and insurance and welfare fraud was down 25%.