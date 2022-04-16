Vigil to be held in Thurles today in solidarity with Sligo murder victims

The entire country is still reeling from the brutal deaths of two men in Sligo and there will a Tipp vigil today.

Tipperary Pride will hold a vigil in Thurles Town Park at 12.30 this afternoon (Saturday).

A number of vigils organised by the LGBTQ community also took place in Sligo, Dublin and Cork yesterday evening.

A vote of sympathy for the two victims Aidan Moffit and Michael Snee was passed at Thurles Municipal District

Fine Gael Councillor Peggy Ryan told Tipp FM that the murders have touched the hearts of many.

“I believe that the murders of Aidan Moffit and Michael Snee are abhorrent and I feel that these murders have had this ripple affect across the country.

“I just wanted to voice the support as a community and that for anyone who’s feeling vulnerable, we are aware of the tragedy and support our community members.”