Varadkar announces employment boost for Tipperary

Tipperary will benefit from a €20 million investment for jobs, as part of the regional jobs plan.

The Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told Tipp FM that he expects to be in the Premier County to launch the plan later this month, along with Minister Damien English.

This is part of overall funding of €180 million for nine regions.

Speaking on Tipp Today, he said the plan would hone in on what different areas can offer.

“Looking forward to the trip to Tipp and having the chance to launch one of the plans in Tipperary itself.

“As you know Tipperary is a very long county, so it kind of stretches from the Mid West to the South East and we’re going to have nine regional plans and the way it’s going to work is there will be about €180 million to back these plans so €20 million for every region.

“That will invest in particular projects in particular regions designed to work towards their strengths.”

The Tánaiste has a target of having 2.5 million people working by 2024 and he said this will only be achieved by creating jobs, not only in cities, but in regional areas.