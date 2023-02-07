Valentine’s disco scheduled for Tipp kids with special needs

A Valentine’s Disco will take place for children with special needs this weekend.

Friends of Bridgewater House Knocklofty Rural Day Service and The Suir Drop & Mill are organising the disco which will take place on Sunday.

Organisers of the event said that as well as the discos being fun for kids, they are an opportunity for parents to relax.

Speaking to Tipp Today, George Hogg said that they are hoping for a big turnout on the day:

“I’m lucky probably sometimes you only get about 10 or 12 people turn up to them, it’s the families that I blame that don’t bring their children out to these discos because we are parents of kids with special needs that run these discos and it’s just to try and get children out to enjoy themselves and to just have a bit of a laugh.

“I know these discos mightn’t be like discos they might go to in some of the hotels, but our discos are special discos to us and to the children and to the boys and girls that turn up to them.”

The disco will take place in Hillview Sports Club on Sunday from 4pm to 7pm.