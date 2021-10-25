Vaccination clinics in Nenagh this week

UL Hospitals Group is providing additional vaccine clinics at the Mid-West COVID-19 Vaccination Centres this week.

It’s part of a national effort to maximise the immunity of the population against high community transmission rates of COVID-19 and increasing hospitalisations from the disease.

The mid-week no-appointment walk-in Pfizer Dose 1&2 vaccine clinics for adults, and children aged 12 and over, will include full days in the Mid-West COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Nenagh on Tuesday and Thursday.

Dr Sarah O’Connell, Consultant in Infectious Diseases, and UL Hospitals Group clinical lead for COVID 19 is urging anyone who is not vaccinated to attend one of these clinics.

“Recent studies have shown that unvaccinated people have about five times the risk of infection and more than ten times the risk of hospitalisation or death compared with vaccinated people.

“We have seen very high rates of community transmission and an increased number of hospital admissions which has put a further strain on our health care system and continues to do so unfortunately.

“The walk-in clinics are a great way to get your vaccine if you’re unvaccinated – no appointment is necessary.”

The Nenagh clinic will operate from 9am to 6pm on Tuesday and Thursday and 9 to 5 next Sunday.