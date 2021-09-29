Vaccination clinic in Clonmel today until 4pm

A walk-in vaccination clinic will take place in Clonmel today (Wednesday).

The clinic will take place in the Clonmel Park Hotel between 1pm and 4pm and no appointment is necessary.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available to those aged 12 and over and for both first and second doses, those aged under 15 will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

For people getting a first dose, PPS number, photo ID, eircode, email address and mobile number are all needed to register.

To avail of a second dose, it must be 21 days or more since the first dose and people will need to bring proof of the first dose, such as the vaccination card and photo ID.