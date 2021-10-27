Vaccination is the best protection against Covid as cases in Tipp rise

The number of Covid cases in Tipperary now, are as high as they were during the big surge in January, but the risks are heightened, particularly for the unvaccinated.

This was the message from the Director of Public Health, Dr Carmel Mullaney, who warned that people need to be aware of the risks.

She said that vaccination is extremely important now and that while the numbers were the same in January, we were in lockdown then, whereas now, there is a higher chance of contracting Covid within the community.

Dr Mullaney told Tipp Today that cases in Tipp are very high at the moment.

“If we look at County Tipperary as a whole, in the seven days up to the 21st of October, there were 428 people who tested positive, that’s just in a seven day period and the levels are increasing slightly all the time.

“So, actually Tipperary looks not too bad if you compare it to the other counties on the figures that are published every day by the HPSC, but that’s just relative to counties that are unfortunately at very hihg levels now.”