Vacant property owners in Tipp Town invited to workshop

Owners of vacant residential or commercial properties in Tipperary Town are being invited to a workshop tomorrow.

This is the first workshop of this kind locally to look at tackling the ongoing issues with vacant or underused buildings in the area.

Through The Heritage Council Collaborative Town Centre Health Check 84 vacant properties within Tipperary town centre alone have been mapped so far, excluding upper floors.

The hope is that working with the council everyone can collectively explore both the opportunities and blockages facing owners when it comes to these properties.

People are asked to register or get in touch with their local councillor to express their intention to attend tomorrow at the Heritage Centre between 10 and 1pm.