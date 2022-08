Today marks the resumption of the Upperchurch Drombane Cycling Club charity event.

The club is hosting their Annual Sportive for the first time since 2019, due to Covid and they promise to cater for cyclists of all abilities.

There is a 60km route is starting at 10am, while the 100km route is set to get underway 15 minutes later.

All proceeds from the event going to Upperchurch Drombane St. Vincent De Paul.

Registration is available both online and on the day.