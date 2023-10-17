Upgraded warning for heavy rain in Tipperary extended until Wednesday evening

A rainfall warning for Tipperary has been upgraded.

The yellow alert for Tipperary, Clare, Limerick and Connacht has been extended until 6pm Wednesday evening.

Met Éireann says rain will be heavy at times locally with strong and gusty winds bring a risk of spot flooding and dangerous road conditions.

There’s also a yellow warning for Leinster and three other counties until 8pm tomorrow night.

While an orange warning for heavy rain in neighbours counties Waterford and Cork, as well as Kerry, is in effect until lunchtime tomorrow.

Cathal Nolan from the Weather Channel says Tipperary will see ”30-50mm of rain falling due to some heavy bursts”.