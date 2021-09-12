Unique sculpture made of rushes unveiled in Clonmel

A unique sculpture made out of rushes has been unveiled in Clonmel by the Applefest organisers.

Created by Terryglass artist Gerardine Wisdom, the sculpture depicts youth climate activist Greta Thunberg on horseback outside Old St Mary’s Church.

Transition Year students from around the town were consulted on who should feature on the horse and Greta came out as a clear favourite.

“To me, I immediately thought, well who will we put on the horse?

“Based on the past representation of equestrian sculptures, you know, where soldiers mostly, warriors, fighting heroes, would have been represented and by and large, I think every single equestrian sculpture in the world, would be male as well.

“So, we thought, who, today, would want to be on a horse? Who should be on a horse? So, we went and asked Transition Year students.”

The rushes, which make up the sculpture were harvested from the River Shannon just outside the artist’s home in Terryglass.

The sculpture will remain in place for about a month, before being moved to an indoor location.