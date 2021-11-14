UNESCO World Heritage status for Rock of Cashel moves a step closer

The Junior Minister for Heritage has endorsed a list, including the Rock of Cashel, to be considered as a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Malcolm Noonan received recommendations from an Expert Advisory Group, which reviewed six applications to become part of a, so-called, ‘Tentative List’ of World Heritage Properties.

One of the applications is from the Royal Sites of Ireland, which includes the Rock of Cashel.

Minister Noonan says they’ll be supporting the applicants and intend to send a new Tentative List to UNESCO in March.

UNESCO won’t consider any nomination until the site has been on such a Tentative List for at least one year.