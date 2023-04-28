Uisce Eireann says all repairs completed in Clonmel area

Uisce Eireann has issued an update to Tipp FM with regards outages in the Clonmel area.

They say that all repairs have been completed and crews are on the ground flushing mains and checking air valves.

Supply is returning to customers who have been without for the last number of days.

All customers should have their water back later this evening.

Tipp FM asked the body would there be protocols in place should the issue arise over the ban holiday and they confirmed that in the event that any further issues arising crews will be deployed immediately to undertake the necessary repairs.