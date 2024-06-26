Uisce Éireann expect Shannon pipeline to be operational by 2032

The proposed Shannon pipeline could be completed by 2032 and cost almost €6 billion.

That’s according to Uisce Éireann after the cabinet gave the plans approval in principle yesterday.

It would see 2% of the River Shannon’s water – or 300 million litres a day – piped across north Tipperary and up to Dublin.

Angela Ryan is Uisce Eireann’s Asset Strategy Manager.

“The estimated cost for the project is between €4.6 and €5.9 billion. It’s a very large strategic piece of infrastructure – a generational project – and it will serve 2.5 million people.

“In an estimate we would anticipate that the new water supply would be operation by 2032.”