UHL preparing for busy Bank Holiday weekend

All elective activity and outpatient clinics at University Hospital Limerick have been cancelled from today until Friday.

The decision has been taken by UL Hospitals Group to stabilise the UHL site ahead of what’s expected to be a busy Bank Holiday weekend.

Once again, management at UHL have issued a public appeal as they manage “an exceptionally high level of emergency presentations and admissions this week.”

265 patients attended the A&E in the 24 hours up until 8am yesterday morning, compared to the 2019 daily average of 195.

UL Hospitals Group is asking the public to consider all care options as a result, including the Local Injuries Unit at Nenagh Hospital.

However they’ve taken the additional step of cancelling all elective activity and outpatient clinics, only at UHL, from today until Friday.

This is in order to “de-escalate the site and assist with patient flow”.

Management say they expect the Emergency Department to remain busy in the coming days leading into the Bank Holiday weekend.