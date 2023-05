613 people are waiting for beds in Irish hospitals today.

With 92 patients waiting on trolleys, University Hospital Limerick, which services North Tipperary, is by far the most crowded.

This is followed by 62 patients in Cork University Hospital and 43 in University Hospital Galway without a bed.

Locally, 14 patients at Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel are on trolleys in the emergency department today