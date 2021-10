University Hospital Limerick is experiencing some of the most severe overcrowding seen at any Irish hospital since the start of last year.

According to the INMO, there are 85 patients there waiting for a hospital bed today – the highest daily figure of any hospital since the start of the pandemic.

The Dooradoyle hospital accounts for close to a quarter of the national INMO Trolleywatch figure today of 379.

There are no patients on trolleys at Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel.