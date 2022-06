Two Tipperary students have won top prizes in this year’s 68th Texaco Children’s Art Competition.

They were 14 year old Holly Keane from the Ursuline Secondary School, Thurles for her work entitled ‘Jack!’, and 11 year old Kate Stritch from Ballina National School, for her work called ‘Ealaíontóir Óg’.

Both were winners of Special Merit Awards for artworks that Final Adjudicator, Professor Gary Granville said “displayed high levels of skill and creativity.”