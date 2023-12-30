Two Tipperary schools reach national art competition finals

Two Tipperary school are celebrating after being sent forward to the national finals of a prestegious competition.

Lackamore National School in Newport and Scoil Chormaic Cashel have been named as the Junior and Senior Tipp County Winners respectively in the Someone Like Me art competition

Overall winner to be announced at national awards ceremony at Dublin City Hall on Wednesday 17th January.

They’ll be up against 46 other schools from around the country.

The competition was created as part of the National Disability Authority’s work to nurture more positive attitudes towards people with disabilities.