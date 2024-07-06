Two Tipperary men embark on Ring of Kerry Cycle to raise funds for Irish Kidney Association

Two Tipperary men are taking part in the Ring Of Kerry Cycle today to raise money for the Irish Kidney Association.

47-year-old Francis Hogan is a kidney patient from Templemore who is due to start dialysis next week for the first time.

The self-employed father of five who’s already done the event and also cycled from Mizen to Malin Head to raise over twenty thousand euro for the charity but is now suffering from reduced energy levels due to his kidney functions dropping to 10% capacity.

43-year-old Bryan Duignan who’s originally from Nenagh had a transplant almost 20 years ago but has been doing triathlons since 2021 and went to the World Transplant Games in Australia last year.

If you can help the local men’s fundraising you can find them on idonate.ie.