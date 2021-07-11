Two Tipp films win funding to film in local areas

Two Tipperary films were announced as winners from the ENGINE Short Film Scheme.

Six film projects from across Tipp, Limerick and Clare were chosen and will share in a 75,000 euro prize fund to produce their films.

‘First Date’ to be filmed around Upperchurch and ‘Conviction’ to be filmed around Clonmel will both get 12,500 euro each towards producing, training and support.

‘First Date’ tells the story of a lonely farmer who takes desperate measures to deny her daughter’s chances of a good first date.

It was written by Aine Ryan, directed by Clare Planells and produced by Pete Moles.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Aine said this is a great opportunity to produce a film showcasing her own local area.

“We’re absolutely delighted, it’s a brilliant scheme and obviously it’s so expensive to make films, so this will definitely cover a good chunk of our expenses, which is brilliant.

“There is so much character in the landscape around here, especially at this time of year in the summer, you see all the beautiful scenery – it’s so green, so lush.

“It’s nice to write a story about where you come from, so I’m definitely looking forward to being able to film it here as well.”

Director Clara Planells added; “It feels amazing to be a commissioned team, like one of those good dreams you don’t want to wake up from.

“For me it represents a great opportunity to be able to do what I am passionate about as a profession.

“What excites me the most is being on set and specifically in the moment where the magic happens when we say action.”

The other Tipperary film is ‘Conviction’ by writer/director Jack Reardon and producer Eanna Grogan, which will be filmed in the Clonmel area.

It tells the story of a young woman who decides to become a nun.

Adamant that she has found her true calling, all that remains is to reveal her life changing plans to her friends.

Producer Eanna Grogan said; “I’m proud to be one of the first recipients of this award and grateful to be able to make this film in my home county.

“I love Tipperary. Its landscape and people are a beautiful mix of the old and new.”

Writer/Director Jack Reardon added; “Being awarded the funding was the seal of approval we were longing for.

“It will allow us to bring our script to life and hopefully strike a chord with audiences.

“So many films made in Ireland or about Ireland focus on the same locations – there is a huge section of the map missing from Irish cinema.

“The Mid-West is glorious and to showcase our home county feels very special.”

Commissioned teams will now receive further industry training as they prepare for production.

Filming will then begin from next month with the completed films delivered in the autumn ready for distribution to film festivals internationally.

The Engine Shorts initiative is run by Innovate Limerick through Film in Limerick, and is a partnership between the Local Authorities in Tipperary, Limerick and Clare, and Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board.

The new scheme aims to inspire and support up-and-coming writers, directors and producers to create inspiring, engaging world-class short films that resonate with a wide international audience.