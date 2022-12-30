Two people died in work-related incidents in Tipperary this year

2 people died in work-related incidents in Tipperary this year.

There were only three counties that exceeded this figure with three deaths each.

Overall there were 26 fatalities, an improvement of two on 2021.

New figures for the Health and Safety Authority show that 12 people died through farming-related activities while seven died in the construction sector.

69 per cent of the fatalities this year were in the 55-plus age bracket.

Mark Cullen of the Health and Safety Authority, says proper planning and risk assessment in the workplace remains crucial for a safe environment:

“It is important that all the stakeholders… emphasize the importance of taking the time out to plan the work and putting in place the control measures. Take a step back have a look at the activities that are to be carried out, are there any risks and if there are risks put in place the control measures that reduce the risk of a serious accident or indeed a fatality occurring.”