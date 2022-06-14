Two men have arrested following recent arson attack in Clonmel

Two men have been arrested following a recent arson attack in Clonmel.

Yesterday morning, Gardaí from the area arrested the two men in relation to the incident which took place in the early hours of Wednesday the 25th of May.

The attack occurred between 5am and 6am at the Monvey, Northfields area located off the N24.

Investigating Gardaí wish to make a further appeal for any witnesses who may have information to make contact with Gardaí at Clonmel Garda Station or through the Garda Confidential Line.

The contact details are available on our website.

Clonmel Garda Station: 052-6177640

Confidential Line :1800 666 111.