Two garda youth awards received by young people in Tipp

Two garda youth awards have been received by young people in Tipperary.

Thirty Garda National Youth Awards for 2022 were presented recently to hundreds of outstanding young people throughout the country.

They were presented for doing such things as cleaning beaches, raising money for worthy causes and raising awareness on issues such as mental health.

Daire O’Brien, a local student, was the winner in the community safety category for contributing to a project that brought the ‘Inside Out’ program to local schools.

This aims to raise awareness of the consequences of crimes on members of the community, and why people engage in these crimes.

Speaking to Tipp Today Daire highlighted the benefits of being involved in the Youth awards:

“It kinda motivates young people to go and make a change in society.”

“And identify problems that are there, and act on it and try and improve it for everyone.”