Two more fines for vehicles parked in disability bays

The Clonmel Community Policing mountain bike patrol detected two vehicles parked in a disability bay yesterday with no permits.

This comes after the Clonmel Gardaí on patrol earlier this month had to fine eight drivers for parking on footpaths and disabled bays in the town centre.

Fixed Charge Notices were issued for both vehicles in this instance.

Gardai are again asking drivers to be respectful of those who need disability bays as it is illegal to park vehicles there without a disabled parking badge displayed.