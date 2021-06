The newly formed education entity, ‘TUS: Midlands Midwest’, will officially open on October 1st this year.

The new Technological University of the Shannon, incorporating Limerick and Athlone ITs, will begin operations on that day taking in more than 15,000 students and 1,200 staff.

Four towns will become University towns for the first time, including Clonmel and Thurles.

Recruitment for the first President of ‘TUS: Midlands Midwest’ has also begun with the deadline for applications on June 28th.