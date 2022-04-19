Turf ban is non-sensical says Tipp TD

A Tipperary TD said news banning the sale of turf was a ‘shock’ to him.

Deputy Jackie Cahill says that a complete ban of this kind was never included in the programme for Government and he was surprised by the decision made by Eamonn Ryan recently.

He says that it is non-sensical to stop families and friends giving turf to one another, as is the importation of turf from other countries when it can be done here.

Deputy Cahill accepts that climate change issues are growing and action must be taken, but that he will use his ‘powers of persuasion’ to see some semblance of common sense on this matter.

“I’ll be using all my powers of persuasion to ensure that this peat situation is sorted and that we don’t come down to a situation where it’s an armageddon of a vote in the Dail chamber.

“I’m hoping that we are making very valid comments and arguments and I’m happy that Minister Ryan will listen to those, but the activity that we have, and we have it in Tipperary and different areas, where people are cutting turf for their family members and neighbours and will be allowed to continue.”