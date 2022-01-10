TUH visiting restrictions for next seven days

All visiting to Tipperary University Hospital has been suspended for 7 days from today.

The hospital outbreak management team is currently monitoring the situation daily.

The following exceptions will be facilitated:

– End of life for non Covid-19 Patient; Two nominated relatives utilising correct hand hygiene and wearing of a facemask,

– End of life Covid-19 Patient; Two nominated relatives utilising correct PPE/hand hygiene/IPC advice etc.,

– Critically ill patient; Two nominated relatives only utilising correct hand hygiene and wearing of a facemask,

– One parent will be allowed visit children in the Paediatric Unit at any one time.

– Maternity Department and Special Care Baby Unit; no changes to current visiting arrangement in the maternity services.