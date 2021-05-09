Tributes paid as former Mayor of Clonmel Tom Ambrose is laid to rest today

The funeral takes place today of former Mayor of Clonmel and Chairman of South Tipperary County Council Tom Ambrose.

He was first elected in 1974 for Fianna Fáil and served on both local authorities for decades.

A former teacher at the CBS High School in Clonmel he passed away last Wednesday.

Former Cashel Councillor Tom Wood described Tom Ambrose as being a very knowledgeable man.

“He was respected at every level, be it from the public at large, from the staff in the offices and of course from all the elected members as well.

“That went right through to his own profession in teaching etc.

“That was the two words, knowledgeable and respected.”

Tom Ambrose will be laid to rest this afternoon in St Patrick’s cemetery in Clonmel following a family only mass in St Peter & Paul’s Church.