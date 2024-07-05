Trial Date Set for Tipp Garda Accused of Burglary

A trial date has been set for a Tipperary Garda accused of burglary, perverting the course of justice, and false imprisonment of a woman.

Ciaran Whelan will appear before Dublin Circuit Criminal Court in February next year along with two other Gardai.

51-year-old Ciaran Whelanwith an address in Co Tipperary is charged with burglary of the basement flat at Mountjoy Square, Dublin 1, on September 7, 2021.

Mr Whelan is further charged with burglary of a flat on Kenilworth Road, Dublin 6, on June 19, 2021 and with three counts of perverting the course of justice on dates between August 25 and September 27, 2021.

The charges of perverting the course of justice include allegations that Mr Whelan made a false report to a superintendent regarding a search of the flat at Kenilworth Road, and amended data on the Garda Pulse system.

Mr Whelan is also charged with false imprisonment of a woman on September 7, 2021 at Saint John’s Road West in Dublin 8.

43-year-old Robert Gorman , with an address in north Dublin, is charged with burglary of a basement flat on Mountjoy Square North in the city centre on September 7, 2021.

He is also accused of perverting the course of public justice between September 30 and December 30, 2021 by allegedly signing information for a search warrant on that flat in Mountjoy Square.

Mr Gorman faces a second count of perverting the course of justice by allegedly creating three incidents on the Garda Pulse computer system on September 21, 2021.

And 39-year-old Mark Duffy with an address in Dublin 15, faces one count of burglary at a property on Kenilworth Road on June 19, 2021 and a second count of perverting the course of justice on a date between August 28 and December 20, 2021.

At a sitting of Dublin Circuit Criminal Court yesterday (THURSDAY), Judge Martin Nolan set a trial date of February 23, 2026 in relation to the three men.