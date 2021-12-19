Tree inspection and removal is responsibility of land owners

Tipperary County Council will not be conducting a survey of damaged trees after Storm Barra.

Independent Councillor Máirín McGrath had cited all the damage throughout mostly the south of the county during the storm at a Tipperary County Council meeting.

She asked for a survey of the damage to be carried out, so that any trees which fell and haven’t been safely removed can be dealt with.

Director for Roads, Marcus O’Connor stressed that trees are the responsibility of land owners in terms of inspecting them and ensuring they’re safe.

He added that a survey wouldn’t be feasible, as there would be 12,000 kilometres of ditches to be inspected.