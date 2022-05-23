Traffic surveys for Thurles, Nenagh and Clonmel

Traffic surveys are taking place in a number of towns in the Premier County over the coming days.

They are being undertaken as part of the development of Local Transport Plans for the towns of Nenagh, Thurles and Clonmel.

The surveys – which are being undertaken by Tipperary County Council’s Active Travel Department – will be conducted using pneumatic tube counters installed across the road carriageway and cameras installed at junctions to monitor traffic movements.

They will run from today through until Sunday.