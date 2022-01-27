Track renewal works planned for Ballybrophy line

Further works to improve journey times on the Ballybrophy – Limerick rail line get underway this weekend.

Two weeks of track renewal works will take place from this Saturday until Sunday February 13th.

This will see a further 2 miles of track renewed on the line which, combined with previous works, will facilitate journey time improvements during 2022.

As a result of these works, all services on the line will be replaced by bus transfers for these dates.

Bus replacements will depart at scheduled train times, except for the 07:45hrs Nenagh to Limerick service, which will depart at the earlier time of 07:30hrs, serving Birdhill at 07:52hrs and Castleconnell at 08:05hrs.

Iarnród Éireann apologises to customers for the inconvenience caused by these essential works.