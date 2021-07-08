Tipp Town residents speak out on urgent need for a bypass

As uncertainty surrounds the Tipp town bypass project, the people of Tipp town are clear in their calls for immediate relief.

The Taoiseach was called on this week to include the bypass in the N24 development of the Cork Limerick road as part of the revised National Development Plan.

The bypass could also be a stand-alone development.

The bypass was the topic for discussion among Tipp Oireachtas members and the County Council on Monday.

And you can hear a special report from Tipp Town during this morning’s Tipp Today from 9am