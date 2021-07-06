Tipp politicians say N24 must remain part of the National Development Plan

Tipperary TD’s and public representatives are eager that the N24 remain a priority and that it stays on the National Development Plan.

All six Tipperary Oireachtas members, along with Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council Marie Murphy, met with the Chief Executive Joe McGrath yesterday.

Senator Garret Ahearn told Tipp Today earlier that as public representatives, they wanted to ensure they were all on the same page.

He said that this is an investment that needs to be kept on top of.

“There is a fear within political circles. The review of the National Development Plan is going to be published in the next two weeks before the recess of the Dáil and it’s critical for us that the N24 remains on the National Development Plan.

“Obviously everyone knows that Eamonn Ryan would have a different view in terms of investing in roads and motorways and would have a much more favourable approach in terms of short bypasses.”

He added that at the meeting, they made it clear that the N24 needs to be completed in conjunction with a bypass of Tipperary Town.

“It’s not one or the other, it’s all together. This is the best way forward for Tipperary Town, but also for the N24 to benefit Cahir, Carrick-on-Suir and all the way to Waterford.”