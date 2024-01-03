Tipp EV sales trail behind national trend

Tipperary motorists are not embracing electric vehicles as much as their counterparts in other counties.

According to end of year figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry there were 378 T registrations in the sector in 2023 which is an increase of less than 13%.

However this is significantly below the national trend which has seen EV sales jump by 45%

Overall new car registrations rose by over 7% in Tipperary last year.

There were 2,915 T plates allocated in 2023 – an increase of 192 on the previous twelve months.

Across the 26 counties new car registrations were up 16% last year.