Timetable changes proposed for Ballybrophy line

Improved journey times are planned for the Limerick to Ballybrophy rail line.

Campaigners have long been looking for better services on the route for people commuting between North Tipp and Limerick.

Recent upgrades by Iarnród Éireann to the Ballybrophy line mean that trains can travel at higher speeds resulting in a 15 minute shorter journey.

As a result some changes are being made to the timetable with some trains departing 15 minutes later than the current service but still arriving to the destination at the normal time. Other services will depart at their current times but arrive quarter of an hour earlier than at present.

The final phase of track works on the Ballybrophy – Nenagh – Limerick line will start on Monday next, September 26th, until Sunday November 20th.

During this time bus transfers will be in operation on all services on the route. Full details of these are available on irishrail.ie and on the Iarnród Éireann app.

The company is looking for feedback on the changes that are due to kick in on December 11th.

Detail of proposed changes on Limerick/Ballybrophy (via Nenagh)

• Existing 06:30 hrs Limerick/Ballybrophy service is deferred to 06:45 hrs Monday to Saturday, with same arrival time, an improved journey time of 15 minutes.

• Existing 16:55 hrs Limerick/Ballybrophy service is deferred to 17:10 hrs Monday to Saturday, with same arrival time, an improved journey time of 15 minutes.

• Existing 07:45 hrs Nenagh/Limerick service is deferred to 07:47 hrs with existing arrival time in Limerick Monday to Saturday.

• Existing 10:08 hrs Ballybrophy/Limerick arrives 15-minutes earlier arrival at Limerick 11:52 Monday to Saturday.

• Existing 19:05 hrs Ballybrophy/Limerick arrives 15-minutes earlier arrival at Limerick 20:48 Monday to Saturday.

• Existing 17:20 hrs Limerick/Ballybrophy service is deferred to 17:35 hrs Sundays, with same arrival time, an improved journey time of 15 minutes.

• Existing 18:25 hrs Ballybrophy/Limerick arrives 15-minutes earlier arrival at Limerick 19:21 Sundays.