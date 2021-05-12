Taoiseach latest to back calls for Tipp Town bypass

The Taoiseach says he understands the urgency to find a solution to traffic congestion in Tipperary Town.

Micheál Martin described traffic in the town as “very severe” and reiterated the Transport Minister Eamon Ryan’s views that a long-awaited bypass is required.

Tipperary deputy Michael Lowry says the bypass should be prioritised as part of an N24 upgrade, stating that “traffic is killing the town”.

In response, the Taoiseach suggested that a smaller-scale bypass may be considered.

“Traffic congestions in Tipperary Town is very, very severe. I know that Minister Eamon Ryan met with all of the local TDs on the 12th of March. He agreed that there was congestion issues in Tipp Town and that there was broad support for a bypass.”

“Now, you are correct in identifying the Minister’s preferences in terms of the review of the National Development Plan, that in that context options for smaller bypasses that address immediate congestion in town centres and which could be delivered in a shorter timescale to support the Town Centres First strategy is something the Minister is keen on doing.”