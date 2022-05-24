Survey to find out peoples needs for Ballybrophy line

People living along the Ballybrophy – Limerick railway line are being urged to take part in a survey being conducted at the moment.

North Tipp Community Rail Partnership is asking people to share their perspectives on the current services available.

Significant works have been carried out on the line in recent times which should allow faster speeds.

Elaine Baker is a member of the North Tipp Community Rail Partnership – speaking on Tipp Today urged people to use the existing service while still pushing for a better timetable.

“We definitely need better services and more frequent services but then at the same time there’s also a lot of really good reasons to use the train as well. Plenty of space to walk around and there are toilets on the train.

“The fare is only €2.99 along the line and also fares on the other connecting lines have been reduced by 20% recently so we also want to encourage people to use the train services that we have while we also try and improve them.

“The survey is really about getting peoples views about how to improve.”

Elaine Baker says they’re keen to hear from people who use the existing service and also those who don’t.

“This survey is actually for anybody who lives along the line. The line goes from Limerick, Castleconnell, Birdhill, Nenagh, Cloughjordan, Roscrea to Ballybrophy. So anybody who lives along the line or in surrounding areas, we’re really encouraging hem to fill out the survey whether or not they’ve ever actually used the train.

“We want to hear from people who don’t use the train as much as from people who do and what might encourage them to use it more often.”

The survey can be found here bit.ly/ballybrophy