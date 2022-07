The number of electric cars registered in Tipperary in the first six months of 2022 has already surpassed the total for all of last year.

197 have been licensed for the first time since January compared with 163 for the 12 months of 2021.

In all 1,773 vehicles were assigned a 221 T reg this year – according to the Central Statistics Office 453 of these were petrol engine, 628 diesel and 487 hybrids.