Social Democrats call for incentives to use North Tipp rail services

Investment in regional services is needed for North Tipperary.

That’s according to the Tipperary Social Democrats in response to Iarnród Éireann’s confirmation that they have no plans to automate the 12 manned level crossings on the Ballybrophy-Nenagh-Limerick railway line.

The Tipp Social Democrats are arguing that the current times do not meet commuter needs and that there is a lack of services for North Tipp.

Presently, the line between Ballybrophy and Limerick only runs two services a day from Monday to Saturday, once each way on a Sunday, and operates a weekday morning service from Nenagh to Limerick.

The Chair of the Tipperary Social Democrats, Brendan Guckian, says there is no incentive for people to use public transport.

“The Ballybrophy-Nenagh-Limerick line is crucial to the connectivity in North Tipperary. We are very disappointed with the response from Iarnród Éireann here. Investment is badly needed in this line. There is also a need to develop other innovative solutions in regard to rural public transport, as the current offerings are not attractive enough verses private car use to persuade people to drop the car.”