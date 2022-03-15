Ryan says lack of progress on Thurles bypass is not a funding issue

There are renewed calls for the prioritization of the development of the Thurles Bypass.

It was recently announced that the N24 was being added to the list for roads funding this year, and while Councillor Jim Ryan said this was welcome he questioned the progress on the bypass.

He says stagnation on the project is impacting on the economic development of the area, and creating major congestion issues and when other projects get funding it is frustrating to see Thurles side-lined.

Councillor Ryan is calling on the CEO to put Thurles bypass back on the agenda.

“I asked the CEO to use whatever influence he has to get this Thurles bypass project moved along…we have heavy goods vehicles, articulated lorries coming in on a regular basis and choking up the town preventing people from going in shopping, from setting up businesses.”

A lack of political will is contributing to the lack of progress on the Thurles Bypass according to Ryan who says this stagnation is not a funding issue.

“A combination of political good will, a bit of pressure, and TII listening to the concerns of politicians from Thurles here and Tipperary… maybe we have a chance of moving this project along.”