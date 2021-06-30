Ryan plays down hopes of Tipp connection for Cork-Limerick motorway

The Transport Minister has signalled that a Tipperary solution to the protracted Cork-Limerick motorway project is unlikely.

Eamon Ryan was responding in the Dáil to comments by Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath, who said that linking both cities via the M8 and an upgraded N24 would be a more cost-effective solution.

Community group, the Cork-Limerick Alliance, has been among those pushing for rethink on any plans for a new motorway linking Cork to Limerick.

But Minister Ryan has signalled that a Tipp solution is less likely.

“My understanding – and this is not formal – but from recollection it’s less likely now that the option which I know colleagues of mine were promoting of using a connection via Tipperary to the Cork – Dublin motorway. My understanding is that’s not being favoured.