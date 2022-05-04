Rate of parking fines in Tipp among the lowest in the country

More than 278,000 parking fines, worth at least €11 million, have been issued in the last 14 months.

Kerry topped the list of most parking tickets issued per capita followed by Cork, Waterford, Kildare, Galway and Limerick.

In Tipperary there were 2,730 tickets issued per 100,000 people – compared with the Kerry figure of 10,718.

According to the Irish Independent the lowest number of fines issued per capita were in Monaghan, Cavan, Offaly, Carlow, Laois and Clare.

Transport commentator Conor Faughnan says it shows that certain areas take parking issues more seriously.

“The number of parking enforcements going way, way up in all the towns and cities – it tells us that people are back which I guess is heartening. Not fully back and most of the towns and cities would report that but certainly activity re-emerging and that’s a good thing.

“It also tells you that per capita there are certain towns and locations where if you break parking law you’re going to get caught a lot. Statistically the worst in the country is Kerry.”